Starbucks Canada to require customers wear masks in stores on Sept. 14

A customer leaves a Starbucks cafe in Montreal on June 10, 2020. Starbucks Canada says it will start forcing customers to wear facial coverings while in its cafes in mid-September. The coffeehouse giant says the rule will come into effect at all of its company-owned café locations in Canada on Sept. 14. Starbucks says the policy is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. Customers who arrive at a Starbucks without a mask will have the option to use the drive-thru, order curbside pickup through the company's app or seek delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz