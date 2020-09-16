Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.1 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: -0.6 per cent (-0.4)

— Prince Edward Island: -0.4 per cent (-0.9)

— Nova Scotia: -0.7 per cent (-0.5)

— New Brunswick: -0.6 per cent (0.0)

— Quebec: 0.4 per cent (0.3)

— Ontario: 0.1 per cent (0.0)

— Manitoba: -0.1 per cent (0.4)

— Saskatchewan: 0.4 per cent (0.5)

— Alberta: 0.6 per cent (0.9)

— British Columbia: 0.2 per cent (0.2)

