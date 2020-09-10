US wholesale prices rise 0.3% in August as food costs drop

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August 2020, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. The Labor Department said Thursday, Sept. 10 that the August advance in the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in June which was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)