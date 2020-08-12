Ford issues two recalls of 63,367 Edge, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Corsair models

The Ford logo shines off the grille of a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Oct. 20, 2019. Ford is recalling 62,876 vehicles in Canada, citing a safety issue with the brakes. The recall covers certain Ford Edge vehicles with 2015 through 2018 model years, and Lincoln MKX vehicles with 2016 to 2018 model years. The affected vehicles were built at the Oakville Assembly Plant between mid-2014 and the end of 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski