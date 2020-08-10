Fiat Chrysler calls GM's bribery allegations 'preposterous'

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is denying allegations by General Motors that FCA used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs. In court papers filed Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 the Italian-American automaker said GM was using court records to make “defamatory and baseless" claims. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)