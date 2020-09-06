Faced with a pandemic festival, TIFF makes big compromises with corporate sponsors

A worker rolls out the red carpet at Roy Thompson Hall as final preparations are made for the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 5, 2012. When the Toronto International Film Festival unfurls its red carpets each year, executives at Visa expect moviegoers in the hundreds of thousands to see the credit card company's name in glowing lights, but in the midst of a global pandemic the usual marketing playbook has gone out the window. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young