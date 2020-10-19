ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7B all-stock deal

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)