“Everyone wants a tree and they want it now”: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

A young boy in a protective face mask holds the top of his Christmas tree down as the trunk gets trimmed at Aunt Leah's Place Christmas Tree Lot in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Canadians who plan to have a live Christmas tree this season should start shopping now, as the president of the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association expects 2020 to be a record year for sales. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel