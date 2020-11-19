Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 he will not to extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve to support the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)