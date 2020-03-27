Competition watchdog warns against Air Canada's proposed deal to buy Transat

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Competition Bureau says Air Canada's proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc., which owns Air Transat, will likely hinder competition and result in less choice for Canadian travellers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch