Mask makers raise prices as material, labour costs rise amid pandemic

Two face masks from TakeCare Supply are shown in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Kevin Vuong started to sell face masks through a newly founded company just two weeks after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic."We didn't have any business plan," said Vuong, who co-founded Toronto-based TakeCare Supply alongside a fashion designer and another entrepreneur. "We jumped in because we wanted to help." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal