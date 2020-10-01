New Ford CEO replaces CFO, pledges stronger profit margins

FILE - This March 28, 2018 file photo shows Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show. On his first day in Ford’s top job, new CEO, Farley is replacing the company’s chief financial officer and announcing other structural and management changes. The company says in a statement Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 that Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone is leaving Oct. 15 to be chief operating officer at a small artificial intelligence company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)