Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical redo of fashion calendars

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Designer Alessandro Michele walks out at the end of Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection, presented in Milan, Italy. Gucci and St. Laurent are two of the highest profile luxury fashion houses to announce they will leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm, shuttling cadres of fashionistas between global capitals where they squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder around runways for 15 breathless minutes. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)