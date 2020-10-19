FCA workers approve Unifor deal to retool Windsor plant for making electric vehicles

Unifor national president Jerry Dias gestures during a press conference announcing a tentative agreement for 9,000 members working at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, averting a midnight strike at its Canadian plants, in Toronto, Thursday, Oct.15, 2020. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada says its 8,400 union workers have voted to approve new, three-year deal, as part of collective bargaining negotiations with Unifor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin