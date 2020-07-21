CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo the designs of Stuart Weitzman are displayed in the The Pool, in the former Four Seasons Restaurant, during New York Fashion Week. The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday, July 21, 2020, that Jide Zeitlin, its chairman and CEO, has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons, effective immediately. Zeitlin, who had been chairman since November 2014 of Tapestry Inc., took over as CEO in September 2019 after the New York-based company ousted its then-CEO Victor Luis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)