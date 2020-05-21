WestJet asks minister for labour code exemptions affecting layoffs

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has asked the federal labour minister for an exemption to Canada Labour Code provisions covering group terminations. The company said in an email the exemption would give it flexibility "to act in a timely manner" amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has tanked travel demand across the globe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck