Macy's cuts corporate headcount by 3,900 as virus takes toll

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, the entrance to a Macy's department store is closed behind barriers and storm shutters remains closed in Orlando, Fla. Macy’s said Thursday, June 25, it’s laying off 3,900 corporate staffers, roughly 3% of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the retailer's business. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)