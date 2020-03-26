Realtors push back on non-essential sales, adopt safety measures amid outbreak

Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. The coronavirus outbreak is pushing some realtors to turn away all but the most desperate clients as they try to help maintain the social distancing, but the market has far from shut down. Darren Slavens, a broker and vice-president at Slavens and Associates, says it's "just wrong" for people to list or shop for homes if they don't need to, since everyone should be doing what they can to self-isolate. But he says that since the property market in the Greater Toronto Area was in such a frenzy before the outbreak, the recommendation to stay home haven't discouraged market activity as much as it should. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan