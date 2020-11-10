Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles

FILE - A row of 2020 F-150 pickup trucks sits at a Ford dealership in Denver, in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven't gone on sale yet. The automaker says it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)