Rachel Maddow and Mary Trump make formidable TV combination

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates THE "Perspectives on National Security" panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Maddow and Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's niece, make a formidable TV combination. Her one-hour interview with Rachel Maddow last Thursday reached 5.2 million people, the biggest audience ever for one of Maddow's shows and largest ever for a regularly-scheduled show on MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)