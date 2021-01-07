US unemployment claims slip to still-high 787,000

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, Zeida Hernandez, of Tampa, Fla., left, makes Factory Throwout cigars using an antique hand-operated cigar machine at the J.C. Newman Cigar Co., Tampa's last cigar factory, in Fla. American factories grew in December at the fastest pace in more than two years as manufacturing continued to weather the pandemic better than the battered services sector. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)