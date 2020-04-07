Stanfield's signs deal to make protective gowns for N.S. health workers

Jon Stanfield, president and CEO of Stanfield's Ltd., stands in one of the production areas of the garment manufacturing company in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it has signed a contract with undergarment manufacturer Stanfield's Ltd. of Truro, N.S., to purchase protective gowns for health care workers in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan