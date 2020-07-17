Federal Reserve expands lending program to non-profit groups

FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal Reserve has opened one of its lending programs to nonprofit groups, including hospitals, educational institutions, and social service organizations. The Fed said Friday, July 17, that its Main Street Lending Program, which is targeted to mid-sized businesses, will now extend credit to nonprofits with at least 10 employees and endowments of less than $3 billion. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP, File)