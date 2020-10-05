Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theatres to close

A sign is posted on a window of Regal Edwards Grand Teton theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld, which owns Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters, will suspend operations after the release of the latest James Bond film was postponed again, deflating hopes that a blockbuster could revive the devastated industry.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)