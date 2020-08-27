BRP reports $126.1M Q2 profit, sales down 15.5 per cent from year ago

Employees work on the SeaDoo assembly line at the Bombardier Recreational Products plant Thursday, June 12, 2014 in Valcourt, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

 ryr

VALCOURT, Que. - BRP Inc. reported its second-quarter revenue fell 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as it temporarily suspended production due to the pandemic, but said demand was high for its products.

Chief executive Jose Boisjoli says the Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker was pleased with its results, which he says were better than it initially anticipated.

BRP says its profit for the quarter rose compared with a year ago, helped by favourable foreign exchange fluctuations on its U.S. denominated long-term debt.

It earned $126.1 million or $1.43 per share in net income for the quarter ended July 31, up from $93.3 million or 96 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.23 billion, down from $1.46 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $1.14 per diluted share for the quarter, up from a normalized profit of 71 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you