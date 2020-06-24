Bayer paying up to $10.9B to settle Monsanto weedkiller case

FILE - In this, Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed at a store in San Francisco. German pharmaceutical company Bayer announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020, it’s paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup, which has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)