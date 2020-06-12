UK economy shrinks 20% in a month to fall back to 2002 level

A man walks past a Debenhams store in the main shopping street Oxford Street, ahead of the reopening of the non-essential businesses on Monday, June 15, as some of the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased, in London, Friday, June 12, 2020. The British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown, official figures showed Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)