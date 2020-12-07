Cardinal Energy jumps on billionaire Murray Edwards' increased investment

Murray Edwards, nbsp;Executive Chairman of Canadian Natural Resources, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Shares in junior oil and gas producer Cardinal Energy Ltd. rose eight cents or 12.3 per cent on Monday to 73 cents after it announced billionaire oilman Murray Edwards stands to nearly double his stake in the company to about 18 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh