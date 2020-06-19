Do-it-yourselfers keep renovation sector hopping during COVID-19 pandemic

A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck at Haney Builders Supplies, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. An army of Canadian do-it-yourselfers building fences, repairing decks and slapping thousands of litres of paint on weather-beaten siding have helped building centres across Canada escape the worst of the pandemic economic downturn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck