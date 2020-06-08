Pandemic measures expose work-from-home inequality, says Statistics Canada

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. A new report from Statistics Canada shows that women, members of dual-income families and people with higher education are more likely to be able to work from home and therefore less likely to suffer a loss of income due to measures to limit spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report finds that workers who can work from home, like those in essential services and those whose jobs allow proper physical distancing, are much less likely to have been laid off or have their hours reduced since the coronavirus emerged. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck