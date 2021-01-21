Changes in Indian farm laws could benefit Canada, experts say

Protesting farmers and their families gather around a bonfire to mark the harvest festival, which is called Lohri, on a blocked highway in protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Changes in India's farm laws could potentially open up one of the world’s most populous markets and are being closely watched by Canada's agricultural and economic sectors, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Altaf Qadri