India's total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million

A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 test at a market place in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload is expected to surpass 9 million on Friday as authorities in New Delhi battle to slow down the surge of infections in the city by increasing testing. The country's overall tally of confirmed cases is currently the second largest in the world behind the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)