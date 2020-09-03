DP World, Caisse de Deport to invest US$4.5 billion in global ports

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2009 file photo, cranes off load containers at the Jebel Ali Port, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. International port operator DP World reached a deal Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with one of Canada's biggest pension-fund managers to pour an additional $4.5 billion into their joint venture of ports and terminals. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)