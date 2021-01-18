N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, members of the Supreme People’s Assembly attend a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed decisions made by a major ruling party meeting where leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent and established plans to salvage a dismal economy. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)