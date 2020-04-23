An April 13 article about a Ontario accountants offering services to some front-line health-care workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was insufficiently clear about eligibility criteria. Specifically, it failed to note the program is not being offered to those whose returns were completed by a CPA for the previous year, and does not include more complex tax returns such as self-employment income or expenses, business or rental income and expenses or foreign property.
Clarification to April 13 story on accounting services for health-care workers
