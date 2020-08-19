Wall Street ticks up, adding a bit more to S&P 500's record

FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, signs for Wall Street are shown, in New York. Wall Street is drifting Wednesday morning, Aug. 19 as even a record high for the S&P 500 fails to jolt much life into the market. The S&P 500 was edging up by 0.1% after the first half hour of trading, a day after it wiped out the last of its losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)