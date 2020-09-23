New SUV is next step in VW's post-scandal electric offensive

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, a VW ID.4 stands in front of the Frauenkirche on the occasion of a Volkswagen vehicle presentation on the Neumarkt in Dresden, Germany. Germany's Volkswagen is unveiling the ID.4, the battery-powered sport-utility vehicle that is headed for global markets including the United States and China, as the company takes a major step forward in its campaign to make electric cars a mass-market choice. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP, File)