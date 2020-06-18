Vale to restart work at Voisey's Bay, production expected to resume in July

Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale executive director, base metals, speaks about the Voisey's Bay underground mine during an announcement in St. John's on June 11, 2018. Vale S.A. is moving to resume operations at the Voisey's Bay mine in Labrador in early July. The company says it has moved from care and maintenance into a planned maintenance period, the first step in restarting operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Vale S.A. is moving to resume operations at the Voisey's Bay mine in Labrador in early July.

The company says it has moved from care and maintenance into a planned maintenance period, the first step in restarting operations.

Vale placed the mine on care and maintenance in March as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production is expected to resume in early July and to reach full capacity by early August.

Vale says it's partnering with a private lab in Newfoundland and Labrador to provide extensive testing of all employees entering the fly-in/fly-out operation.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 to date at the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

