Malaysian ex-PM Najib given 12 years in jail in 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, speaks to journalists, before leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The court has sentenced Razak to serve 12 years in prison after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government two years ago. (AP Photo)