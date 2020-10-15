Chinese retailer Miniso raises $608 million in IPO

Customers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus browse at a Miniso shop at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Miniso, a Chinese discount retailer known for its fashionable but affordable household products, is expected to raise up to $562 million in a U.S. initial public offering in New York. The Guangzhou-based retailer is the latest Chinese company to list in the U.S., amid tensions that have taken U.S.-China relations to their worst level in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)