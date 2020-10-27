Strong sales of drugs, vaccines, propel Merck in 3Q

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Surging sales of cancer medicines and reduced spending helped Merck overcome a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic and increase its profit 12% in the second quarter. The drugmaker on Friday, July 31, 2020, increased its financial forecast for the year, all while it‚Äôs investing in development of two experimental vaccines and a possible treatment for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)