Foodora files for insolvency as it prepares to close Canadian operations

A Foodora courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto on February 27, 2020. Food delivery app Foodora has filed for insolvency as it prepares to close its Canadian operations in a couple of weeks. The subsidiary of Berlin-based Delivery Hero SE filed a notice of intention to make a proposal to employees and other creditors under Section 50.4(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). Foodora owes more than $4.7 million to hundreds of restaurants, liquor outlets, governments and employees, according to a court filing by trustee Grant Thornton Ltd. on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette