Spiking cost of gasoline pushes June consumer prices up 0.6%

FILE - In this June 8, 2020 file photo, a shopper departs a shoe store at CambridgeSide mall, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession. The Labor Department said Wednesday, June 10 that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)