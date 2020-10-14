Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing

FILE - This April 28, 2020 file photo shows the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Cold Spring. Minn. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government, Wednesday, Oct. 14, over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry. If a federal judge approves the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)