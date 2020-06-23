Ex-CEO of Wirecard arrested in scandal over missing billions

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, Markus Braun, CEO of financial services company wirecard, attends the earnings press conference in Munich, Germany. Prosecutors in Germany say that the former CEO of the payments company Wirecard has been arrested in an accounting scandal that centers on a missing sum of 1.9 billion euros, or 2.1 billion dollars. Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the money. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)