Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla is announcing plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares. Tesla shares rose over 2% in premarket trading Tuesday, Sept. 1, after the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)