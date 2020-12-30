EU officials formally sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 file photo, a colleague wears a Christmas hat as European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier, center, carries a binder of the Brexit trade deal during a special meeting of Coreper, at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade and cooperation between them from Jan. 1, setting the 27-nation bloc's relations with its former member country and neighbor on a new but far more distant footing. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File)