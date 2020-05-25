Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead, prices already down

Morning commuters pass under a COVID-19 information sign as they drive along the nearly-empty Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on March 23, 2020. A new survey of Ontario used auto dealerships shows the market is already under pressure with more pain likely to come. The survey conducted by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. and the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario found that almost a third of dealers saw prices decline between 11 and 20 per cent from March to April, while more than 15 per cent perceive prices down at least 21 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn