BDC to give $160 million to IP-rich companies which struggle to access capital

A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. The Business Development Bank of Canada is pledging $160 million for companies in the country that are rich in intellectual property, but often struggle to access capital. Jerome Nycz, the executive vice-president at BDC Capital, says in a statement that the money will help companies enable commercialization, increase competitiveness and expand globally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward