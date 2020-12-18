Survey finds Canadians plan on dieting less and donating more to food banks in 2021

A man sorts through donated food items and other sundries during the ‘September 13th Miracle’ food drive in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. A survey of food-related New Year’s resolutions found fewer people plan on dieting in 2021, pushing the usually popular though short-lived weight-loss resolution down on the list of goals. Instead, the survey released today by Dalhousie University and Angus Reid found more Canadians plan on donating to local food banks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes